(AUDIO) Lofink takes over Morrill boys basketball

The Morrill boys basketball program has a new man in charge.

Veteran head coach and current Morrill Elementary School P.E. teacher, Terry Lofink, has been tabbed as the new head boys basketball coach.

Morrill finished the 2017-2018 season at 8-13 under Craig Hall.

I asked Morrill Athletic Director, Josh Guerue, about why they’re making the change.

Lofink has a long history as a head coach.

His first head coaching job came at a high school in Nevada where he was in charge of the softball program and served as a assistant football coach.

From 1996-2000, Lofink was the head girls basketball coach at Lingle Ft. Laramie and also served as an assistant for the boys team.

Lofink then moved on to Yuma, Colorado from 2000-2011 where he was the head boys coach and a assistant football coach.

The Yuma stop was a major success. Coaching the smallest 3A school in the state, Lofink lead Yuma to the state tournament in every season from 2004-2011.

Yuma reached the state semifinals in 2005 and 2011.

Lofink averaged over 20 wins per season his final six years at Yuma.

The next stop on his coaching journey took him to Torrington, Wyoming where he was an assistant coach for the men’s basketball program from 2011-2015.

I spoke with Coach Lofink this morning and here’s what he had to say about becoming the lead Lion.

Lofink’s oldest son, Beau, graduated from Scottsbluff HS and is currently a pitcher on the baseball team at Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado.

Braden, his middle son, graduated from SHS last year and is a freshman on the baseball team at WNCC.

And Lofink will now have the pleasure of coaching his youngest son, Blake, who’s a sophomore at Morrill this year.

Coach’s wife, Whitne, is a Morrill graduate and is currently a 3rd grade teacher with Morrill Public Schools.