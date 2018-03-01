(AUDIO) Mitchell drops Pierce, wins opener at State

It was a big day for the Mitchell Lady Tigers as they picked up the programs first ever win at the State Tournament.

More importantly their 53-36 win over Pierce kept them alive in Class C-1 bracket for a state championship.

After back to back first round losses the last two years, this 2017-18 version of Mitchell girls hoops was not going to be denied that first tournament victory.

Here’s Mitchell first year Head Coach, Tory Schwartz on the Runza Postgame Show on KNEB after the game.

After some early jitters (7 first quarter turnovers) it was Mitchell that settled in and clearly looked the superior team to Pierce at the Devaney Sports Center.

Mitchell got four first quarter points from senior Victoria Schwartz and the game was tied 9-9 at the end of one.

The second quarter started and it was game on for Mitchell. After hitting a three ball in the first quarter, junior Kenzey Kanno drilled two more triples in the second quarter and fellow junior Keyana Wilfred scored 7 of her 9 first half point.

Mitchell forced Pierce into 13 turnovers in the first half and led 29-18 heading to the locker room.

More of the same in the second half. Jori Peters was steady all day in all facets and she scored 4 in the third quarter. Wilfred tallied 4 more and junior Annabelle Gillen hit her only shot of the day, a big three late in the quarter and Mitchell led 42-27 heading to the final stanza.

In the fourth quarter Mitchell showed good discipline by taking the air out of the ball to milk the clock and staying patient the whole time.

Mitchell salted the game away hitting seven three throws in the fourth and Wilfred had 5 more points.

Unofficially, Pierce committed 18 turnovers and never cracked double digits scoring in any of the quarters today. They scored 9 in all four quarters.

Mitchell’s press destroyed Pierce.

Wilfred led Mitchell with 18 points. Kanno followed with 11 while Peters and Schwartz each hit 10 points on the afternoon. Gillen scored 3.

Pierce got 16 points from senior Carly Sutherland and 14 points from junior Maggie Brahmer.

Mitchell will play Columbus Scotus tomorrow morning at 9:45 mountain time in the C-1 semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

KNEB will have coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 9:30.

Scotus, the #5 seed, never trailed in dismantling #4 seed Wahoo 59-42.

The Shramrocks are clearly a superior team to Pierce after watching both court side today. That said, in those two teams regular season match way back December 15th it was Pierce winning at Scotus 28-27.

Much has changed since then and Scotus looked much better than Pierce today.

Mitchell vs. Scotus tomorrow in one that has all the makings. Winner plays for a championship on Saturday.