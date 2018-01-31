(AUDIO) Mitchell girls now 20-0 along with some player milestones

Coming into the season the expectation was that Mitchell would be the best girls basketball team in the region.

That’s exactly how the season has played out to this point.

The Lady Tigers are holding onto the top spot in the C-1 power points standings, while being ranked #3 in the state by the Omaha World-Herald (#10 in the all class poll).

Against area Class B schools Scottsbluff, Gering, Sidney, and Alliance they’re a combined 6-0. Two of those wins coming against Sidney, a team currently ranked #4 in the state with a 16-3 record. The average margin of victory in those two games (at WNCC, at Sidney) is 17 points.

Last night Mitchell ran through Southeast WY by the final of 71-17 as the improved to 20-0 on the season.

Junior post player Keyana Wilfred led the team in scoring with 25 points while senior point guard Jori Peters tallied 17 points.

Both Peters and Wilfred recently reached a major individual personal milestone becoming 1,000 point scorers for their impressive careers.

Both players were honored last night for their big accomplishments.

I caught up with first year Head Coach , Tory Schwartz, this morning and we covered a range of topics that included:

last nights win

staying sharp despite plenty of blowout wins

Peters and Wilfred reaching the 1,000 point plateau

a loaded C-1 class statewide

the upcoming WTC Tournament

Here’s about eight and a half minutes with Coach Schwartz, take a listen…

The Mitchell boys also were winners last night, knocking off Southeast by the score of 54-52.

Sophomore Guard Keaton Reichert led the Tigers with a big 25 point effort.

Both teams will be involved in the Western Trails Conference Tournament this weekend.

We’ll have the girls and boys championship games from Cougar Palace on KNEB.tv on Saturday night starting at approximately 5:15.