(AUDIO) Mitchell girls upend Scottsbluff, improve to 7-0

The Mitchell Lady Tigers improved to 4-0 against the area Class B schools on Tuesday night as they won at home over Scottsbluff by the final of 64-40.

The game was tied 10-10 with under a minute to play in the first quarter but Mitchell scored the final four points of the quarter and then rattled off the first six points of the second quarter as they took control and never looked back.

6’2 junior post player, Keyana Wilfred, despite being in foul trouble much of the night, led Mitchell with 20 points.

Senior point guard, the engine, Jori Peters, finished with 18 points.

Here’s what Mitchell Head Coach, Tory Schwartz, had to say on the Runza postgame show on KNEB.

The Lady Tigers are currently ranked 5th in the latest Omaha World Herald poll in Class C-1. They’ll have a girls and boys doubleheader tomorrow on the road at Sidney.

For Scottsbluff last night they were led in scoring by sophomore guard/wing, Yarra Garcia, who finished with 14 points.

Senior Taylor Noe was also in double figures with 10 points.

Despite the 24 points loss, there was plenty to build on for Scottsbluff Head Coach, David Bollish.

Scottsbluff heads into the Christmas break with a record of 3-3. Both the girls and boys teams for Scottsbluff will be in action next week, Thursday-Saturday, at the GNAC Tournament in North Platte.

It’ll be a girls and boys doubleheader on day one at GNAC as they both take on Hastings. Coverage on 94.1 The Brand that afternoon will start at 12:45.