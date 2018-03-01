(AUDIO) Mitchell Opens State Tournament vs. Pierce

For the third straight season the Mitchell Lady Tigers have advanced to the girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln.

Mitchell, the top seed in Class C-1, will open up this afternoon against the Pierce Blue Jays.

I’ll have the broadcast from the Devaney Center on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 12:45 mountain time with tip off slated for 1 p.m.

Mitchell earned the top seed on the strength of their 26-0 record that included multiple wins over Class B’s #1 seed, Sidney, along with four other combined wins against Scottsbluff, Gering, and Alliance.

Mitchell got a district final win last Friday night, downing Hershey 44-18.

Pierce barely squeaked in to this years round of eight. They needed a district final win over previously unbeaten Ord last Friday night to secure their bid. They got the job done 53-48.

It’s a double edged sword. Yes, Pierce had to win their way in to the no. 8 seed, but they’re also a recent three time defending state champion.

Pierce won back to back to back titles in C-1 in 2013, 2014, and 2015. Then in 2016 they finished 3rd. So, they’ve won 11 of their last 12 state tournament games. They missed out on the big dance last year.

That’s some big game experience for their 12th year head coach, Darren Sindelar.

Mitchell is still looking for their first ever win at the state tournament. Two years ago they were beaten by Lincoln Christian, 67-27, and last year they were knocked off by Ord, 54-35.

Lady Tigers 1st year head coach, Tory Schwartz gives us the low down on the Pierce roster and style of play.

5’9 Carly Sutherland leads Pierce in scoring at 14 ppg to go along with 6 rebounds per contest. Their post player is 6’0 JR, Maggie Brahmer, who gets 11 ppg and 11 rpg.

Mitchell will counter with 6’2 JR, Keyana Wilfred, in the paint. Wilfred scores 19 ppg and grabs 8 rpg.

Point guard Jori Peters will also be key handling the basketball, scoring, and setting up teammates. Peters has a line of 14 ppg, 3 rpg, 4 assists and 3 steals per game.

Mitchell has made no secret this season that one of their main goals was to get to Lincoln and win a state tournament game. For that to happen? Well, here’s coach Schwartz.

The winner of today’s Mitchell/Pierce matchup will play in the semifinals tomorrow against the winner of the Columbus Scotus vs. Wahoo matchup.

Class C-1 schedule for today at Devaney Center:

#3 Lincoln Christian vs. #6 Auburn, 8 am MT

#7 Grand Island Central Catholic vs. #2 Bishop Neumann, 10:45 am MT

#1 Mitchell vs. #8 Pierce, 1 pm MT

#5 Scotus vs. #4 Wahoo, 2:45 MT

Again, you can listen to Mitchell state tourney basketball brought to you by Dooley Oil this afternoon on KNEB FM, 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 12:45 with tip against Pierce scheduled for 1 p.m. mountain time.