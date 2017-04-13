(AUDIO) Mitchell star Cardona chooses basketball and Chadron State

Celeste Cardona is a leader.

Celeste Cardona is a winner.

She’s also a star athlete who’s heading to Chadron State College to play basketball.

The multi-sport star at Mitchell High School signed her national letter of intent yesterday afternoon.

To go along with her basketball exploits she’s had a very decorated running career in high school which made the decision of which sport to pick pretty difficult.

The Mitchell Lady Tigers have had back to back magical seasons on the hardwood and Cardona’s leadership and ability have been front and center.

Her appreciation for her teammates and coaches was on full display yesterday.

Cardona plans on focusing her studies in social work and after her time at Chadron State she plans on heading to the University of Nebraska to go to law school.

She is the class president for the 2017 class at Mitchell High School. She’s got all the athletic accolades from her accomplishments and her head coach at Mitchell, Brock Ehler, is hoping some of what Celeste brought to the table rubs off on the younger generation of Mitchell Tigers.

Chadron State Head Coach Janet Raymer tweeted this yesterday, “Didn’t realize what an exciting day this would be. It’s real. Our future is good.”

You have to think Cardona’s signing is a big part of that feeling.

Also signing with Chadron State yesterday was Hemingford star guard Brooke Turek. Those two join Morrill’s Jessica Harvey as future Eagles.