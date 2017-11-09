(AUDIO) Mitchell’s Jori Peters to play basketball at Chadron State

For the last three and a half years Mitchell High School’s Jori Peters has been smashing volleyballs, burning up tracks, and torching nets.

On Wednesday afternoon she was seated for once.

Peters was putting pen to paper, signing her national letter of intent to attend school and play basketball at Chadron State College.

Peters epitomizes the phrase “student-athlete”. In the classroom she maintains a 4.0 GPA, no. 1 in her class, and she was named the Student of the Year in 2015, 2016, and 2017. She was also a recipient of the NSAA Believers and Achievers Award in 2017.

Her future head coach at Chadron State, Janet Raymer, is ready to get Peters into the program and on the floor, “I couldn’t be more excited for Jori to join us in Chadron. She is an outstanding student and athlete. Paired with her character, work ethic, and winning attitude, Jori will have a fantastic career with us at Chadron State.”

Peters will have plenty of familiar faces to hook up with once on campus.

Cardona was a high school teammate at Mitchell for Peters while Harvey and Turek were high school rivals at Morrill and Hemingford.

The accolades are many for Peters through three years at Mitchell:

3 year starter

2014-15 WTC honorable mention

2015-16 WTC All Conference, WC All Conference

2016-17 WTC All Conference, WC All Conference, All State honorable mention Omaha World Herald, Lincoln Journal Star

Last season Peters scored 14 points a game while also grabbing three rebounds and dishing out four assists per contest.

Peters has been the engine that powers the bus for the Lady Tigers the last two seasons as Mitchell has reached back to back state tournaments.

Despite the transition from Brock Ehler to first year Head Coach, Tory Schwartz, Peters says the expectations are high once again this year.

Despite the losses of Celeste Cardona and Madi Watson, Mitchell returns, along with Peters, key contributors Annabelle Gillen, Kenzey Kanno, and Keyana Wilfred.

Plus, along with the addition of Coach Schwartz on the bench, they’ll add his daughter, Victoria, to the roster. Schwartz had been a key rotational player for Gering the last three seasons.

Peters has also excelled in volleyball and track over her three plus years at Mitchell. Playing for here mom, Michelle, Peters helped lead the Lady Tigers volleyball team to a district final match last weekend. She finished her volleyball career as the school record holder for kills (802), assists (1,661), and digs (1,736).

In track and field she’s already a three time state qualifier in the open 400 and 800 meter races as well as racing on state qualifying teams in the 400 meter relay and the mile relay.

Back to basketball. Mitchell will open up their season as the #2 seed in the Western Conference Tournament on Thursday, November 31st. Mitchell will play Chadron in round one and we’ll have coverage on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting at 3:45, opening tip from Gering High School at 4 p.m.