(AUDIO) Mitchell’s Schwartz signs with Black Hills State

Although school is out for the summer it was time for one more big signing at the Mitchell High auditorium on Tuesday morning.

Victoria Schwartz was on hand to make it official; she’s attending school and running track and cross country at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.

After spending her first three years of high school at Gering, Schwartz transferred to Mitchell for her senior year so she could play basketball for her dad, Tory, who took over for the 2017-2018 school year.

Schwartz said the transition was pretty seamless with the help of everyone at Mitchell.

Schwartz was a three sport athlete throughout her high school years playing volleyball, basketball, and running track.

Of course the move that precipitated her transfer from Gering to Mitchell was her dad taking the girls basketball job.

It was another banner year for the Lady Tigers who ran through the regular season and early post-season undefeated, then won their opening round game in the C-1 State Tournament. Mitchell finished 1-2 in Lincoln but proved they belonged. Schwartz played some of her best basketball of the season at the State Tournament.

Although her hoops career is now over, Schwartz says she’s excited to get to narrow down her sports focus and start training for cross country and track exclusively.

We’ll have more on Victoria Schwart’s decision to head to Black Hills State coming up on Thursday’s edition of KNEB.tv.