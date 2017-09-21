(Audio) NU Starts Search For New Athletic Director

Nebraska has fired athletic director Shawn Eichorst, citing his failure to improve “on-field performance” by the Cornhuskers. Chancellor Ronnie Green announced the move Thursday. Eichorst joined Nebraska in October 2012, and has about $1.7 million remaining on a contract that runs through June 2019. Green praised Eichorst but says his “efforts have not translated into on-field performance. Green says winning “can and often does happen in concert with well-run, quality college programs.” At Thursday’s press conference Green was asked why the move was made now.

Green and Bounds announced they will use a search firm to find a new AD. Eichorst and football coach Mike Riley have been under increased scrutiny with the continued mediocrity of the program. Eichorst hired Riley in 2014, replacing Bo Pelini. Riley is just 16-13 at Nebraska. Bounds says this move isn’t about Riley.

The Huskers are off to a second 1-2 start in three seasons.