(Audio) Ohio State Will Have New Look This Fall

BY Jayson Jorgensen | July 25, 2018
Ohio State Head Coach Urban Meyer-KRVN Photo

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer will be working in a new quarterback this fall. All American JT Barrett who was a four year starter for the Buckeyes is gone. Looking to replace him is sophomore Dwayne Haskins who beat out Joe Burrow in the spring  for the top spot. Meyer says Barrett left some big shoes to fill.

Barrett graduated as the Big Ten leader in passing touchdowns, total
touchdowns, and total offense at more that 12,000 yards. The quarterback position is just one of many spots that Meyer must fill. Ohio State lost 16 lettermen from last year’s team. The good news for Ohio State is that Meyer has loaded up in recent years with some of the top recruiting classes in the country so the cupboard is far from bare. Ohio State will kickoff the season on Sept 1st when they host Oregon State.

