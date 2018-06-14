(AUDIO) Plummer steps down as Gering boys basketball coach, Winkler takes over

Gering High School Activities Director, Glen Koski, dropped a bombshell this afternoon, announcing in a press release that longtime boys basketball coach Randy Plummer had resigned his position after 12 years at the helm.

Coach Plummer is on an annual school trip out of town and could not be reached for official comment right now. I’ll visit with Coach Plummer when he’s back in town.

Gering has already tabbed a replacement for Plummer.

Rick Winkler will take over on an interim basis for this next season.

Winkler served as an assistant for Adam Freeburg during the 2017-2018 campaign with the Gering girls program and he’s also worked as an assistant coach with the Scottsbluff boys program in the past under then head coach Tony Siske.

I was able to speak with Coach Winkler late this afternoon about this unexpected move.

Here’s the full press release from Gering High School on today’s announcement:

Randy Plummer, business teacher and head boys basketball coach at Gering High School, has stepped down from his position as head boys basketball coach. Mr. Plummer will remain as a business teacher at Gering High School and also head track coach. He has been a teacher in the district for 39 years and head boys basketball coach for the past 12 years. Coach Plummer has coached a variety of sports including football, basketball, and track . He stated, “I appreciate all of the support I have received from the school administration, but I felt it was the right time to step aside from head basketball. I’ve enjoyed coaching and appreciate all of the athletes I’ve had the opportunity to work with during my career.”

“Coach Plummer has done an excellent job leading our boys basketball program. Randy was phenomenal at helping players achieve beyond what they thought they were capable of. He will be sorely missed in basketball, but we are fortunate to still have him in the classroom and coaching track,” stated Athletic Director Glen Koski.

Rick Winkler has been named interim head boys basketball coach. Coach Winkler assisted with Gering’s girls basketball program last year and also has previous experience as an assistant boys basketball coach at Scottsbluff. He has also been integrally involved with the youth program in Gering. Coach Winkler stated he is excited about the upcoming year and having the opportunity to coach the boys. “I know the boys will work hard to be successful.”

Mr. Koski stated “We are fortunate that we have someone like Coach Winkler to step into this position. He has experience coaching in successful programs and a great knowledge of the game.”