(Audio) Riley Happy With 2017 Recruiting Class

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska coach Mike Riley said the Cornhuskers hit their marks in signing three wide receivers and four offensive linemen in their 20-man class Wednesday. The Cornhuskers landed five players rated as four-star recruits by 247sports.com, and three of them already are on campus as January enrollees. The Huskers also signed four defensive linemen after a strong finish. Defensive end Guy Thomas of Miami gave a verbal commitment to Nebraska long ago, but the coaches weren’t certain until mid-afternoon Wednesday whether he would sign. NU signed four players from the state of California and Riley feels the Huskers have made some strong strides in that at state.

Other things to know:

Top 25 Class: Yes.

Best in class: WR Tyjon Lindsey out of Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas. Riley and receivers coach Keith Williams earned a big victory by getting the four-star to de-commit from Ohio State in mid-January. Lindsey’s combination of speed and strength make him a great fit for Riley’s offense, and he also could be a factor in the return game.

Best of the rest: QB Tristan Gebbia of Calabasas, California. The all-time leading passer in the CIF Southern Section, Gebbia is a four-star January enrollee who will join the competition with junior Tanner Lee and redshirt freshman Patrick O’Brien in the spring.

Late addition: DB Elijah Blades of Pasadena, California, is a four-star who’s ranked among the top 50 players in the country by 247sports.com.

One that got away: WR Jamire Calvin, a four-star WR out of Los Angeles, made a signing-day decision to go to Washington State after verbally committing to Nebraska last week.

How they’ll fit in: All three receivers are four-stars and will be in line for playing time with the departure of three seniors at that position. LB Avery Roberts and DE Guy Thomas have a chance to play right away in the new 3-4 system being installed by new defensive coordinator Bob Diaco.

