(Audio) Rivalry volleyball tonight at KNEB, rest of prep schedule

Plenty of activities on area prep calendars for today and tonight. Here’s some of the events going on around the region; we’ll go in order of start times with a look at what’s going on…

Girls Golf (Western Conference Invite)

It’s another opportunity for the Gering girls golf team to flex their muscles today. On their home course no less. It’s the Western Conference Invite taking place (underway and continuing now) at Monument Shadows at Gering.

Teams on hand include: Gering, Scottsbluff, Sidney, Alliance, Chadron, Mitchell, Bayard, Bridgeport, Kimball, Ogallala, Gordon-Rushville, and Creek Valley.

Boys Tennis Triangular (at Scottsbluff)

Scottsbluff is hosting matches with Gering and Alliance this afternoon starting at two ‘clock.

Gering is off a dual loss yesterday to Cheyenne East, “We had a tough night. Played really tentative. Mark Karpf’s score did not show it but he hit well with last year’s Wyoming state champ”, said Gering Coach Ron Swank.

Matches start at 2 p.m. at Scottsbluff High School.

Softball

Scottsbluff, fresh off their invite win over the weekend, is on the road for a doubleheader at North Platte starting at 4 p.m. The JV team will also play a pair in North Platte starting at 4 p.m.

Gering is home for a doubleheader against Chase County starting at 4:30.

And also tonight it’s a JV/Varsity doubleheader with Alliance at Chadron starting at 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Our big match tonight on KNEB pits rivals against one another as Scottsbluff hosts Gering. We’ll have coverage on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500 for TV and on radio catch the call on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 and kneb.com starting at around 6:15 or 15 minutes prior to first serve. Former Gering coach Craig Schadwinkle joins me for the broadcast tonight.

Scottsbluff coach Alexia Lanka saw her team drop two matches last week against Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central.

Scottsbluff enters tonight’s match at 2-7 on the season while Gering comes in at 3-5, off a home loss in a five setter last Thursday night against Chadron. Gering already has a two sets to none win over Scottsbluff on the season for head coach Amanda Cochran.

It’s a triple header at Scottsbluff with the freshman match starting at 4:30 and then the JV match at 5:30.