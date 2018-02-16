(AUDIO) Scottsbluff at Gering Preview

Scottsbluff at Gering tonight in boys action.

In a way you could just leave it at that, right? What else needs to be said.

Well plenty, actually.

Starting with get their early! The gates at Gering High will open at 4:30, a full hour before the JV game starts.

Varsity action is slated for a 7 pm start.

Both teams have to come in feeling pretty confident. Scottsbluff rebounded from a loss two Saturdays ago at Sidney by winning all three of their East/West Shootout games last week over North Platte, Lexington, and McCook. Meanwhile, Gering had a 2-1 stretch vs. those same three opponents, winning a pair to close out the weekend after a Thursday home loss to McCook.

Seeding for Monday’s Sub-District Tournament is all set (we’ll see this same Scottsbluff/Gering game that night along with Alliance/Sidney) so a LOT of pride on the line tonight at GHS.

And of course for Scottsbluff, needing to stay in the top 8 of the power points to ensure a game at home in the round of 16 or sub-state round or district final. Take your pick.

Tonight is the second matchup of the season between these two. Scottsbluff won at home last month by the score of 72-58. They were never threatened after jumping out to a big 19-5 lead in the first quarter.

Gering Head Coach, Randy Plummer, knows that’s something they have to avoid tonight.

One area where Gering could see some success tonight is on the glass. They can trot out a lineup that includes 6’6 Riley Schilz, 6’5 Tyler Pszanka, and 6’3/4 Bryce Sherrell. Scottsbluff Head Coach, Scott Gullion, knows a great night of offensive rebounding for Gering could spell trouble for his guys.

These two teams programs know each other well and the knowledge of each individual player should make it an interesting game from a scouting perspective.

In games like these, really, who’s gonna knock down more shots? It is after all a pretty simple game. Play hard, be tough, handle your individual defensive assignment, and you know, knock down some shots.

Back to that environment. At it’s loudest it’s the best environment in the region. A few years ago the Bridgeport/Hemingford boys district title game was off the charts. Sidney boys coach, Austin Lewis, told me a few weeks ago it’s the loudest gym they play in.

Tonight it’ll be at it’s loudest. Here’s Coach Gullion.

Again, doors open at 4:30 this afternoon.

You can listen to both head coaches pregame interviews on the pregame show on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com; I’ll have the broadcast starting at roughly 6:45 or 15 minutes prior to opening tip.

We’ll also have TV coverage tonight on KNEB.TV, Allo 15, and Mobius 1500 with Chuck Schwartz starting at about 6:45 or 6:50.

Opening tip scheduled for 7 o’clock.