(AUDIO) Scottsbluff at York tonight on KNEB

BY Chris Cottrell | November 3, 2017
A pair of 9-1 teams square off tonight in round two of the Class B football playoffs as the Scottsbluff Bearcats play at the York Dukes.

Scottsbluff is coming off a 49-27 win over Blair in round one a week ago at home. Here’s the pregame interview with Scottsbluff Head Coach Joe Benson.

For York in round one it was a 37-24 home win over Omaha Roncalli. The Dukes head coach is Glen Snodgrass.

KNEB has coverage tonight on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 4:40. We’ll also have KNEB.tv coverage starting at 4:40.

Kickoff from York High School is set for 5 p.m. mountain time.

Other Class B playoff games:

Gretna at Grand Island Northwest

Elkhorn South at Elkhorn

McCook at Omaha Skutt Catholic

