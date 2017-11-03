(AUDIO) Scottsbluff at York tonight on KNEB

A pair of 9-1 teams square off tonight in round two of the Class B football playoffs as the Scottsbluff Bearcats play at the York Dukes.
Scottsbluff is coming off a 49-27 win over Blair in round one a week ago at home. Here’s the pregame interview with Scottsbluff Head Coach Joe Benson.
For York in round one it was a 37-24 home win over Omaha Roncalli. The Dukes head coach is Glen Snodgrass.
KNEB has coverage tonight on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 4:40. We’ll also have KNEB.tv coverage starting at 4:40.
Kickoff from York High School is set for 5 p.m. mountain time.
Other Class B playoff games:
Gretna at Grand Island Northwest
Elkhorn South at Elkhorn
McCook at Omaha Skutt Catholic