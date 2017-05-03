(AUDIO) Scottsbluff boys soccer downs Kearney Catholic to reach final

On the strength of second half goals from Jake Anderson and Isaac Bowman the Scottsbluff soccer team earned a 2-0 win over Kearney Catholic on Tuesday night in North Platte.

I talked with Bearcats Head Coach Nate Rock this morning about last night’s match.

Scottsbluff able to avenge that 2-1 loss early in the season to the Stars.

While Anderson and Bowman starred on offense as the goal scorers, coach Rock also pleased with job they did defensively.

Now Scottsbluff moves into the sub-district title match tomorrow night against top seed Lexington.

The Minutemen have owned this sub-district for years but Scottsbluff is hoping the momentum from the Kearney Catholic win carries over and gives them a boost.

The first three games of the tournament have been held in North Platte due to poor field conditions in Lexington. No word yet on where this championship game will be played.

The scheduled start time for tomorrow night is 5:30 central time.