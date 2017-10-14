(AUDIO) Scottsbluff dominates Sidney in key district showdown

Senior night at Bearcat Stadium was no contest as Scottsbluff used lights out defense and a punishing ground attack to beat Sidney 34-7.

With the win Scottsbluff takes a stranglehold on the district race at 2-0 with only a road trip to 0-8 Alliance left to seal the district title and enter the playoffs with plenty of momentum.

Sidney came in with some talented skill kids like quarterback Arik Doty, running back Derek Robb, and wide receiver Jon Smith. The Bearcat defense was stout all night long allowing a total of 211 yards and holding Robb, who came in with over 900 yards rushing against some of the best defenses in the state, to just 69 yards on 15 carries.

Offensively for the Bearcats it was the old ground and pound attack at its best. Scottsbluff rolled up 445 yards rushing, close to doubling their season average.

Chris Busby once again led the way. The electric junior went over the 1,000 yard mark on the season with a 14 yard touchdown run in the third quarter. All told, Busby finished with 174 yards on just 12 carries with 3 touchdowns. He ripped off a 69 yard TD run with just under five minutes to play in the third quarter.

Busby wasn’t alone with the big rushing numbers. Senior quarterback Noah Bruner finished with 124 yards on only 9 attempts. He had a 67 yard run on his second carry of the night and scored a 15 yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Since coming back off an ankle injury earlier in the season, Bruner’s looked 100 percent and he’s running the ball better than ever behind a much improved offensive line here in the second half of the season.

Not to be forgotten, sophomore Jasiya DeOllos had 15 carries for 80 yards. He’s posted back to back games with 80 yards or more and gives the ‘Cats a three headed attack in the rushing game.

Scottsbluff only completed one pass on the night but it did some damage as Bruner connected with big play receiver Keegan Reifschneider for a late second quarter 43 yard score.

Scottsbluff just missed the shutout as the Red Raiders got their only score of the night in the games final minute of the fourth quarter.

Here’s the postgame interview on KNEB with Offensive Coordinator Jud Hall.

Scoring recap from last night:

1st, Scottsbluff: Chris Busby 3 yard touchdown run (Caleb Walker PAT), SB 7-0

2nd, Scottsbluff: Noah Bruner 15 yard touchdown run (Caleb Walker PAT), SB 14-0

2nd, Scottsbluff: Noah Bruner 43 yard touchdown pass to Keegan Reifschneider (Caleb Walker PAT), SB 21-0

3rd, Scottsbluff: Chris Busby 14 yard touchdown run (Caleb Walker PAT), SB 28-0

3rd, Scottsbluff: Chris Busby 69 yard touchdown run (PAT no good), SB 34-0

4th, Sidney: Arik Doty 3 yard touchdown run (PAT good), SB 34-7