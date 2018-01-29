(AUDIO) Scottsbluff, Gering basketball teams go combined 3-5 over weekend

Over the weekend the Scottsbluff girls and boys basketball teams both finished 0-2 against Rapid City Schools.

On Friday night the Lady Cats fell to Rapid City Central 58-38.

Yarra Garcia and Aubry Krentz combined to score 31 of the teams points in the loss.

In the boys game it came down to the final few possessions as the Cobblers won 54-50.

Connor McCracken finished with a game high 18 points for Scottsbluff.

Scottsbluff on Saturday went to Rapid City and dropped a doubleheader to Stevens H.S. The girls final was 68-37. Scottsbluff really playing a lot young players right now; but again sophomores Garcia and Krentz each scored 14 points.

The Bearcat boys were beaten 60-53. Scottsbluff led by 7 at halftime and then got outscored by 15 points in the third quarter. They got even a couple of different times in the final stanza but never got over the hump.

Jasiya DeOllos had a game high 22 points and Devin Buderus also scored in double figures with 11.

Head Coach Scott Gullion talked about the game and the weekend on the postgame show.

The Scottsbluff girls and boys will play road games at Alliance and Sidney this weekend.

Gering had girls and boys home doubleheaders this past weekend against Alliance and Gordon-Rushville.

Both Gering teams entered the weekend on losing streaks.

After consecutive losses to Chadron, Scottsbluff, and Torrington, the Gering girls rebounded nicely with a win over Alliance, 40-35. Makenzie Dunkel returned to the lineup after missing a few weeks with a knee injury.

Then Saturday it was Gering defeating Gordon-Rushville, 41-36, to get the record to 9-10.

On the boys side, Gering fell to Alliance, 69-52, dropping their third straight game, but then on Saturday able to snap the skid with a 56-46 win over the Mustangs.

A much needed win for many different reasons for the Bulldogs and Head Coach Randy Plummer.

Tyler Pszanka led Gering with 13 points in the win but they also got another nice showing from sophomore Bryce Sherrell, both rebounding and scoring (9 pts).

Gering will play girls and boys games at home tomorrow night against Ogallala.

We’ll have coverage on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting at around 5:15.