(AUDIO) Scottsbluff girls win at Gering, other scores from Tuesday night

The gym was hot and the action matched it Tuesday night at Gering High School.

With a real nice crowd on hand the Scottsbluff Lady Bearcats overcame some adversity to garner a huge road win over Gering, 52-45.

Sophomore guard Aubry Krentz had a career high with 31 points and was the best player on the floor for either team.

Scottsbluff jumped on Gering from the opening tip to take a 15-0 lead early and they led 20-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Krentz scored 12 of those 31 in the opening stanza.

Gering stuck with it. The Lady Bulldogs got 15 first half points from junior guard Paige Lopez and with first half ending three pointer from Kelly Snelling the game was tied 23-23 at halftime.

Both teams were dealing with injuries last night. Scottsbluff senior Taylor Noe is out for the year with a knee injury (she was averaging around 13 points a game) while Gering was down Makenzie Dunkel, who injured a knee last Friday at Sidney (she was averaging about 13 points and 8 rebounds).

Scottsbluff sophomore Yarra Garcia sat for long stretch in the first half after picking up her 3rd foul with about 7 minutes to play in the second quarter.

The third quarter belonged to the home team as Gering outscored Scottsbluff 13-8 to take a 36-31 lead to the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter belonged to the Lady Bearcats and Krentz.

The sophomore, who’s never met a shot she didn’t like, scored 13 huge points over the final 8 minutes including three of her six three point field goals on the night. Krentz also calmly sank four big free throws down the stretch.

Despite the foul trouble, Yarra Garcia scored 10 points and really did a great job running the team and making good decisions with the basketball.

Gering got a team high 23 points from Lopez, who could only manage two of those points late. Kelly Snelling was the only other double digit scorer for Gering, she had 10 points.

Take a listen to what Scottsbluff coach, David Bollish had to say about the win on the postgame show last night.

With the win the Lady Bearcats are now 5-6 and they’ll play the front end of a girls/boys road doubleheader against Cheyenne East on Friday night. Those games will be held off-campus at Story Gym. We’ll have radio coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at approximately 5:45.

Gering fell to 6-7 with the loss and they’ll be in action again on Friday. It’ll be a girls/boys home doubleheader against Wheatland. It’ll be a TV only broadcast. KNEB.tv, Allo 15, and Mobius 1500 with Chuck Schwartz starting at about 5:15.

Other notable finals last night:

(G) Mitchell 61, Burns 7…the Lady Tigers stay undefeated at 13-0. Keyana Wilfred led the team with 17 points and Jori Peters chipped in 13. Mitchell right now is ranked 2nd in the state in Class C-1.

(G) Morrill 56, Bayard 36…Morrill got a team high 19 points from freshman Jaden Kanno. Another freshman, Ilycia Guerue, had 10 points and six steals while yet another freshman, Libbie Schaefer, had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

(G) Bridgeport 69, Leyton 28…Brittany Nelson 13 pts, Brittney Newkirk 12 for the Lady Bulldogs.

There were plenty of girls and boys doubleheaders and you can find all the scores above on our live ScoreStream Scoreboard.