(AUDIO) Scottsbluff High School removes “interim” from Scott Gullion’s job title

After a 26-3 season that ended this past Saturday with a 55-53 loss to Gretna in the Class B state championship game, Scott Gullion has had the “interim” tag removed and he’s been named the head coach on a permanent basis.

Scottsbluff Activities Director Dave Hoxworth made the announcement on Monday, about 48 hours after the Bearcats season came to a close.

Gullion says his job security was never in doubt.

With that formality out of the way I asked the head coach about his teams state title game loss to Gretna, a game that very well may have been the top game of the entire state tournament.

Sitting court side on Saturday for the big clash was outstanding. Both teams played with great poise. Gretna, the defending champ, had their backs against the wall and never wavered. Scottsbluff, the challenger, playing in their 4th title game in six years, also never backed down and looked the part of a champion.

As for the future of the program, despite the loss of four seniors including Dru Kuxhausen and Landon Walker, Gullion is feeling pretty excited about what he has returning and the outlook for the 2017-2018 campaign.

Key returners next year will be Devin Buderus, Gabe Patton, Noah Bruner, Vince Quijas, Mason Ramig, Connor McCracken, Jasiyah DeOllos, Sam Clarkson, and Jack Darnell.