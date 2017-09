The Scottsbluff Bearcats got four rushing touchdowns from junior Chris Busby and a Sabastian Harsh touchdown pass to Keegan Reifschneider as they survived a fourth quarter rally from Aurora to win on Homecoming night 34-28.

Here’s the postgame interviews with Head Coach Joe Benson and Offensive Coordinator Jud Hall.

Scottsbluff will travel to play 3-1 Grand Island Northwest this Friday night.