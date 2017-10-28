(AUDIO) Scottsbluff plays great in playoff win over Blair

On Friday night Scottsbluff got revenge from a round one playoff loss a year ago.

More importantly they won their 2017 Class B playoff opener over Blair 49-27.

On offense it was the Bearcats rolling up, unofficially, 303 yards on the ground and they did not complete a pass.

Junior running back Chris Busby once again led the ground attack with 206 yards on 19 carries and a pair of touchdowns.

Blair’s Dalton Lewis came in as the leading rusher in Class B, but it was Busby’s star shining brightest on this night, once again leaving defenders in his wake. Busby now has over 1,440 yards rushing with 18 touchdowns on the season.

‘Cats senior quarterback Noah Bruner was also outstanding, running for 82 yards on 13 carries and scoring four rushing touchdowns.

After missing a few games earlier in the season with an ankle injury, Bruner has been at top speed and has really added a new dimension to this ground attack.

The offensive line continues to improve week by week coming down the stretch. Scottsbluff’s rushing attack has piled up 1,284 yards in the last three weeks alone.

Here’s a game recap from the offensive perspective with Offensive Coordinator Jud Hall on the KNEB postgame show.

Despite all that production from the offense it was the other side of the ball that got the scoring started.

On the opening possession of the night Scottsbluff star defensive back/wide receiver Keegan Reifschneider showed off a few things: great film study, great hands, and great speed, as he jumped a bubble screen in the flat and ran an interception back 73 yards for a touchdown.

Reifschneider finished with three interceptions on the night and for stretches did a nice job defending against Blair’s outstanding wide receiver, Quincy Nichols.

There were other standouts on defense.

Junior defensive lineman Garrett Nelson is the leader of the defense both with his play and with his attitude. Not only did Nelson make plenty of plays defensively last night but he was a big factor along the offensive line from his tight end spot. Many of Busby’s runs came running behind Nelson’s side up front.

Sophomore Sabastian Harsh registered a couple of quarterback sacks, delivering some big time hits in the process. The young outside linebacker looks the part and he also plays the part.

From the 3:41 mark of the second quarter the Bearcats defense didn’t allow a point up until the final few minutes when the game was already decided.

The kids mentioned above were just a few of the standouts on a night where really the entire defensive unit was up to the task.

For the defensive review from last night’s big win here’s the KNEB postgame segment with Defensive Coordinator Jake McLain.

With the win Scottsbluff advances to a second round game next Friday night on the road against the York Dukes. York last night rallied from down 17-16 at halftime to beat Omaha Roncalli 37-24.

KNEB will have radio coverage of next week’s game on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 4:45 mountain time with kickoff at 5 p.m.

We’ll also hit the road with KNEB.tv for the game and that broadcast will get started at 4:50.

Here are the other Class B playoff results from last night:

#1 Gretna 45, #16 Plattsmouth 0

#2 Elkhorn South 42, #15 Omaha Gross 7

#3 York 37, #14 Roncalli 24

#5 McCook 34, #12 Waverly 23

#10 Elkhorn 35, #7 Beatrice 7

#4 Skutt Catholic 23, #13 Aurora 0

#9 Grand Island Northwest 48, #8 Columbus 41