(AUDIO) Scottsbluff set to open postseason against Blair

We’ve been here before. The Scottsbluff Bearcats hosting the Blair Bears.

Tonight’s Class B playoff opener at Bearcat Stadium is a rematch of last year’s first round game won by the Bears 38-35.

About 365 days later the teams are set to square off again.

Blair has had an interesting season to this point. Their three losses have come to powers Elkhorn South, Gretna, and Elkhorn. Their lone win against a team with a winning record came last week against Columbus to win the district title.

Last season Blair’s money man was their quarterback, Ethan Cox, while this season they look like more of a power running team. I asked Scottsbluff Head Coach Joe Benson how different the matchup is a year later.

Blair will bring to town the leading rusher in all of Class B; Dalton Lewis has rushed for over 1,600 yards and he’s scored 21 touchdowns.

That dangerous weapon at wide receiver that Coach Benson was talking about is Quincy Nichols.

Blair enters tonight averaging 34 points a game. Scottsbluff is allowing just 14 points per contest.

For Scottsbluff on offense they’ve been scoring at 34 points per game clip as well while that Blair defense has allowed 24 points per game.

Bryan Soukup is the head coach for Blair and he offers up his assessment of the Bearcats.

Scottsbluff is coming off a game against Alliance where they rushed for well over 500 yards.

Junior running back Chris Busby leads the way this season in the backfield with 1,241 yards and he’s scored 16 touchdowns.

Over the last few weeks Scottsbluff has also gotten big rushing performances from senior quarterback Noah Bruner and sophomore running back Jasiya DeOllos as the offensive line has been playing their best football of the season.

The winner tonight will advance to play the winner of the York/Omaha Roncalli game.

Jeff Kelley joins me for the broadcast tonight on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 5:45. Chuck Schwartz will have the KNEB.tv broadcast starting at 5:50. Kickoff at Bearcat Stadium is set for 6 p.m.

Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for kids. No passes will be accepted.

