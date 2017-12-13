(AUDIO) Scottsbluff splits home games against Douglas

After a 2-1 trip to Gillette, Wyoming this past weekend the Scottsbluff boys improved to 5-2 on the season, winning their home opener over Douglas, Wyoming by the final of 75-51.

After a little bit of a slow start the Bearcats were leading by just three points at the end of the first quarter, 20-17, against the 0-4 visiting Bearcats.

That was as close as Douglas would get the rest of the night. Scottsbluff held their opponent to just two points in the second quarter and after the opening eight minutes Douglas wouldn’t hit a field goal from the floor until the third quarter.

Offensively for Scottsbluff a career night for sophomore point guard Jasiya DeOllos, who scored 26 points and knocked down five three point shots. DeOllos has scored 48 points over the last two games.

Scottsbluff also got a breakout shooting performance from senior Noah Bruner, who knocked down five threes of his own for his 15 points.

Connor McCracken, who came in averaging 22 points a game, finished with 18 including a crowd pleasing two hand jam in the second half.

Here’s what Scottsbluff Head Coach, Scott Gullion, had to say on the postgame show.

Scottsbluff improved to 5-2 and they’ll host Chadron coming up on Friday night.

Girls Game

In the early matchup last night it was the Wyoming Class 3A no. 1 team, Douglas, downing Scottsbluff by the final of 77-52.

Just a six point game at halftime, Douglas led 35-29 heading to the locker room, turned quickly in the third quarter as the visitors outscored Scottsbluff 23-9 coming out of halftime.

Scottsbluff got a nice effort from sophomore Yarra Garcia, who finished with 16 points and had plenty of rebounds.

Taylor Noe and Aubrey Krentz each scored 15.

Douglas had three freshman play big minutes. Joslin Igo finished with a game high 24 points and Allyson Fertig and Kam Townsend combined to score 21. Returning All-State guard, Haedyn Rhoades finished with 14 points.

Scottsbluff hadn’t played in over a week and a half after starting the season 2-1 in the Western Conference Tournament.

Despite the loss, Coach David Bollish was able to spot some positives.

It’ll be a girls and boys home doubleheader against Chadron on Friday night.

KNEB will have coverage on 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting at 5:15.