(Audio) Scottsbluff vs. Alliance on KNEB, Gering on the road

There’s less than two weeks left in the high school softball regular season so the importance of these game magnified just a bit every time out.

Tonight here at the station we’ve got Scottsbluff at Alliance. Coverage can be found on KNEB.tv, Allo 15, Mobius 1500, and on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com.

Momentum can shift in a hurry. Two weekends ago it was Scottsbluff knocking off Gering to win their own home invite. Last week the Lady Bearcats went a combined 1-5 over a six day stretch that included a loss to Gering and a 1-2 record at the North Platte Invite. Head Coach Michael Gentry wasn’t too pleased.

That win, 3-2, over Alliance came in the 7th place game at North Platte and improved Scottsbluff’s record on the season against Alliance to 3-0.

Scottsbluff’s gone from winning eight of nine to dropping five of six. Here’s coach with a key for tonight as they try and get back in the win column and improve to four games over .500.

Alliance has lost six in a row and nine of their last ten games. The Lady Bulldogs on the season are 8-16.

Gering at Chadron

The other game involving area teams takes place in Chadron where two teams feeling pretty confident square off with one another.

After that tournament title game loss to Scottsbluff two weekends ago the Gering Lady Bulldogs have rebounded to win five out of six, including an 11-6 win over their arch rivals and two wins at North Platte on Saturday.

Gering was beaten in the championship game by North Platte 5-0.

Also at that same tournament, Chadron got a first round win over Scottsbluff by the score of 11-6. After falling to North Platte in the semifinals the Lady Cards came back to win the fifth place game over Centura-Central Valley.

Gering enters at 14-6 while Chadron has a 9-11 record.