(AUDIO) Sidney, Gering coaches talk about thriller from Friday night

Friday night on the high school basketball floor featured one of the more entertaining games of the season with Sidney winning at Gering, 68-67.

The fourth quarter was totally bonkers.

At one point Sidney was in total control, up 55-45, and then Gering hit them with a lightning quick 16-0 run to take the lead 61-55. With it looking like Gering would pull out a huge confidence boosting district win the final minute of the game saw the Red Raiders score the final seven points of the night to get the miracle comeback win.

I was able to catch up with both head coaches afterwards. Here’s what Sidney’s Austin Lewis had to say.

Jake Burke led Sidney with 26 points. Sidney then went on to cap off their biggest weekend in quite some time by winning at home over Scottsbluff on Saturday night, 62-48.

Despite those outcomes it’s Scottsbluff looking in firm control of the top seed for the sub-district tournament. Scottsbluff stayed at #8 in power points with Sidney sitting 9th. A Pine Bluffs win over Kimball tomorrow night would likely drop Sidney back into 10th place in the power points for Class B.

Power points will determine the top seed for the sub-district tournament and the top seed will host the tournament on their home floor.

For Gering, it was heartbreak hotel but Coach Randy Plummer tried to keep a positive mindset right after the game.

Senior Guard Joziah Palomo was tremendous in the loss for Gering. The Bulldogs have a chance to play their best basketball over the final few weeks of the season.