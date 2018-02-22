(AUDIO) Sidney stuns Scottsbluff to win B-8 title

In the boys B-8 Sub-District championship game on Wednesday night at Scottsbluff High School the Sidney Red Raiders shocked the Scottsbluff Bearcats with a second half rally to win the title, 65-61 in overtime.

With 3:10 to play in the third quarter it was all Scottsbluff as they led 46-26.

Then over the final three minutes and change of the third quarter and into the fourth it was the Red Raiders going on a 25-4 run to take the lead and actually force Scottsbluff to rally to force overtime.

Jake Burke was the key man for Sidney.

Scottsbluff did a tremendous job on the Sidney star in the first half, holding him scoreless. But in the second half they had no answer for the versatile 6’4 big man. Burke went off for 17 second half points to lead the Sidney charge.

Arik Doty and Mitch Porter also played great, combining to score 31 points on the night.

Scottsbluff got rattled by the full court press with the long, lanky, rangy, athletic, Porter defending the inbound pass. He forced some awkward passes and came up with some tipped passes that led to turnovers and easy points.

In overtime it was Sidney outscoring Scottsbluff 10-6 to win it by four, despite Burke fouling out early in the extra session.

Jasiya DeOllos was the best player on the court for Scottsbluff. The sophomore point guard scored 28 points and was virtually unstoppable going to the basket.

Jack Darnell gave the Cats great minutes especially in the first half before he got into foul trouble. Darnell played solid on ball defense and brought real energy to the floor.

Scottsbluff Head Coach, Scott Gullion talked on the postgame show on KNEB afterwards.

Scottsbluff will host Crete in their district final game Saturday afternoon (time still TBA).

Sidney will travel to Omaha Roncalli Catholic for a 2 pm CT start.

Alliance has a 1 pm CT start at Omaha Skutt Catholic.

All Class B district finals:

#16 Holdrege at #1 York

#15 Alliance at #2 Skutt Catholic

#14 Norris at #3 Platteview

#13 Elkhorn South at #4 Bennington

#12 Seward at #5 Aurora

#11 Mount Michael Benedictine at #6 Gretna

#10 Crete at #7 Scottsbluff

#9 Sidney at #8 Omaha Roncalli Catholic

Tonight’s Sub-District championship schedule

C1-12 at Alliance: Mitchell vs. Gordon-Rushville, 7 pm

C1-11 at North Platte: Ogallala vs. Chase County, 6:30 pm CT

C2-12 at Gering: Bridgeport vs. Bayard, 7 pm

D1-12 at Bridgeport: Paxton vs. Crawford, 6 pm

D2-12 at Sidney: Creek Valley vs. Leyton, 6 pm

D2-11 at Gordon-Rushville: Cody-Kilgore vs. Hyannis, 7 pm