Here is SportsTalk from this past Saturday morning here at KNEB. I visited with Chadron State men’s basketball Head Coach Houston Reed about his now wrapped up recruiting class for 2017.

The class includes Scottsbluff’s Dru Kuxhausen and former Alliance guard, a transfer from North Platte Community College, Jordan Mills.

Coach Reed also talks about the rest of his incoming recruits as well as some thoughts on the job that Cory Fehringer is doing at WNCC.