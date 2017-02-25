class="post-template-default single single-post postid-218244 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

(AUDIO) SportsTalk: Scottsbluff boys coach Scott Gullion

BY Chris Cottrell | February 25, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
(AUDIO) SportsTalk: Scottsbluff boys coach Scott Gullion

The boys B-6 District Tournament starts today in Ogallala with the bunny bracket play-in game between Sidney and McCook. The winner will play Scottsbluff on Monday night at 5 p.m.

The other semifinal game Monday night is already set, with Alliance playing Gering at 6:30.

We’ll have both games at KNEB on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting with pregame late in the afternoon at 4:45.

Earlier today I caught up with Scottsbluff Head Coach Scott Gullion on Saturday morning SportsTalk. Take a listen to the interview as we covered the Bearcats, the district tournament teams, and a look ahead to some possible matchups two weeks from now in Lincoln.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments