(AUDIO) SportsTalk: Scottsbluff boys coach Scott Gullion

The boys B-6 District Tournament starts today in Ogallala with the bunny bracket play-in game between Sidney and McCook. The winner will play Scottsbluff on Monday night at 5 p.m.
The other semifinal game Monday night is already set, with Alliance playing Gering at 6:30.
We’ll have both games at KNEB on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting with pregame late in the afternoon at 4:45.
Earlier today I caught up with Scottsbluff Head Coach Scott Gullion on Saturday morning SportsTalk. Take a listen to the interview as we covered the Bearcats, the district tournament teams, and a look ahead to some possible matchups two weeks from now in Lincoln.