(AUDIO) Todd Ekart talks about big win, breaking the streak

After 34 games and almost four full calendar years the Gering Bulldogs found the win column at home Friday night with a resilient 22-14 win over Chadron, the 9th ranked team this week in the Omaha World Herald Class C-1 poll.

Gering scored the only points of the first half on Quinton Janacek’s 12 yard touchdown pass to Garrett Conn.

Janacek was filling in for injured starting quarterback Tyler Pszanka.

Chadron came right back like you knew a 3-0 team would to score 14 unanswered to start the second half scoring.

Gering, though, dug deep and took over in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs got a Janacek short touchdown run that was followed up by a Jacob Rocheleau 2 point conversion run to make it 14-14.

Then late in the game after a big stop by the defense, Janacek connected with Rocheleau on a big pass play for a touchdown and then Conn scored a two point conversion run to give Gering the lead 22-14.

And just like that the streak was over. 34 games by the board. Gering beats Chadron 22-14.

I talked to Gering Head Coach Todd Ekart this morning about the win and everything else that goes along with it.

Gering will travel to Aurora next week.