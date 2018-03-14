(AUDIO) Todd Ekart talks about leaving Gering for Beatrice

On Wednesday Gering High School announced that Todd Ekart had resigned his position as head football coach to take the same post at Beatrice High School.

In his three seasons at the helm Coach Ekart compiled a record of 2-25 with both wins coming this past season as he had started to firmly reestablish the foundation for Gering Bulldog Football.

Before coming to Gering he was the head coach at Sidney High School where he turned a downtrodden program into a district champion that included two playoff appearances and one postseason victory.

I talked to Coach Ekart on Wednesday night…

On a personal note, I know Coach Ekart was always a pro. Despite the losses piling up those first two seasons he would always be in the press box after the game to shoulder the load for the program and talk about his football team.

The KNEB Sports team would like to thank coach for working with us and wish him the best as he heads to Beatrice, where he was a assistant coach from 2007-2011.