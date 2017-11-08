class="post-template-default single single-post postid-270763 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

(AUDIO) Torrington to play Cody for Wyoming 3A football title

BY Chris Cottrell | November 8, 2017
Torrington celebrates after win Friday against Green River. (Photo courtesy of coach Mark Lenhardt)

It’s been 21 years since the Torrington Trailblazers have played for a state football championship.

That changes on Friday when Torrington takes on Cody for the 3A state title at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

Torrington is coming off a thrilling 17-13 semifinal win over Green River this past Friday night.

The Blazers ran through the regular season with a 7-1 record. They’ve tacked on a pair of wins in the playoffs; before beating Green River it was a round one win over Worland.

Torrington’s only loss came in week two out at Star Valley by the final of 38-14.

Cody went 1-1 against Star Valley this season, losing in week five 16-6 before avenging that loss last week in the state semifinals with a 31-21 win.

Overall for Cody on the year a record of 6-3.

Here’s an audio review and preview as I talked to Torrington Head Coach, Mark Lenhardt, ahead of Friday’s state championship game.

The 3A state title game with Torrington taking on Cody will take place this Friday at 3 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
