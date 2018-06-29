(AUDIO) Tory Schwartz talks about leaving Mitchell girls basketball

News broke this past weekend that Tory Schwartz was stepping away from his position as head girls basketball coach at Mitchell High School.

The Lady Tigers finished 27-2 under Schwartz this past season and won their first round game over Pierce at the C-1 State Tournament in Lincoln.

I visited with Coach Schwartz this morning as he wanted to set the record straight on why he felt it was the right time to step away from coaching at Mitchell.

Mitchell should be dynamite once again this next season. They return starters Keyana Wilfred, Kenzey Kanno, and Annabelle Gillen.