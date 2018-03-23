(AUDIO) Track and Field today at Bearcat Stadium

The Scottsbluff High School track and field team is hosting the Binfield meet this afternoon at Bearcat Stadium.

Some partly cloudy skies and a day time high of around 66 degrees should make for a pretty solid first outdoor meet of the year.

Scottsbluff competed last weekend up at the Chadron State indoor meet and Head Coach, Shelby Aaberg was pretty pleased with how many of his kids performed.

Teams on hand today competing along with Scottsbluff today will be Torrington, Douglas WY, Lingle Ft. Laramie, and North Platte.

As for the overall outlook of the team for this year I asked Aaberg about the strengths for both his teams; here’s what he had to say, we’ll start with the boys side.

And here’s coach Aaaberg on his girls team.

Some staggered start times for the field events getting underway at noon and then one o’clock.

Running events will get started at two o’clock this afternoon at Bearcat Stadium.