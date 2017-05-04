(AUDIO) Two Lady Bearcats sign college letters of intent

It was another banner afternoon at Scottsbluff High School on Wednesday as two Lady Bearcats signed to continue their athletic careers at Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.

Cross Country runner Taylor Gipe and tennis player Sarah Woodward will forever be Bearcats but will soon transition to being Bulldogs.

Gipe had been looking at the possibility of attending the University of Wyoming and being a student only, but she says she couldn’t pass up this opportunity.

A quick-witted Gipe drew some laughs when asked where her passion for long distance running came from.

You only get to go through your high school years once, and Gipe said there’s many things she’ll be leaving behind.

Gipe will major in pre-social work at Concordia.

There were plenty of similarities yesterday with Gipe and Woodward inking with Concordia.

One of those was the fact neither was sure if sports would be an option in college.

Like Gipe, Woodward fell in love on her visit and was hopeful all the pieces would come together to wind up in Seward.

Both on the court and in the classroom, Woodward says that Scottsbluff High School has really prepared her for the next step in life.

As for her studies, Woodward hasn’t finalized a major but has narrowed her options down to chemistry, optometry, or dentistry.

The two will be roommates in fall as they head to Concordia University.