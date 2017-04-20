class="post-template-default single single-post postid-230165 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

(AUDIO) Two signings at Scottsbluff High School

BY Chris Cottrell | April 20, 2017
Rachel Hancock flanked by mom, dad, and coach as she signs with Cottey College.

It was another big day of signings at Scottsbluff High School on Wednesday afternoon as two Bearcats announced their college plans.

Up first it was golfer Rachel Hancock announcing she’d be heading out of state to continue her career on the links.

Cottey College is an all women’s school located in Nevada, Missouri, and all five competitive sports programs compete in Region XVI in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Hancock part of first golf recruiting class at Cottey College.

Scottsbluff girls golf coach Bert Wright says Hancock’s the type of person and player to make an easy transition.

Hancock plans to focus her studies in health sciences.

Ian Galindo signed with the Oklahoma Christian swim team on Wednesday.

Next up at the signing table at Scottsbluff High School on Wednesday was Scottsbluff/Gering Seacat swimmer Ian Galindo.

Galindo is hoping to continue with the 200 IM at the college level.

As for his time as a high school swimmer, he says there were many fond memories.

This will be the first year of swimming competition for the NCAA division two school and Galindo’s exctied to be a part of the program and he’ll have a big name in the sport leading the way.

As of right now Galindo says he’s leaning towards sports management/sports business as the area he’ll concentrate his studies on.

Plenty of family, friends, teammates, and classmates were on hand yesterday at the high school as Hancock and Galindo celebrated their big day.

