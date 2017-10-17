(AUDIO) Two volleyball matches at KNEB tonight

Tonight at KNEB we’ll be broadcasting two big volleyball matches.

On KNEB 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com it’ll be senior night at Gering High School as the Lady Bulldogs play a rare home match, taking on Sidney.

Should be a special night for Brittney Spreier and Carlee Brester. Here’s Gering Head Coach Amanda Cochran talking about her senior tandem.

Sidney has won the only two meetings between the two squads so far this season. Sidney comes in at 16-11 while Gering is looking to get over .500, currently at 13-13.

Coverage on 960/100.3 and kneb.com will start at approximately 5:45 or 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of 6 p.m.

Then a little bit later we’ll have KNEB.tv coverage of the Scottsbluff road match at Alliance.

Scottsbluff enters off a loss last week to Gering, the Lady Bearcats right now at 2-21 on the year.

Alliance enters play tonight with a record of 17-6. The Lady Bulldogs have won 8 of their last 10 matches.

Chuck Schwartz has the call on KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500 starting at approximately 6:50 or 10 minutes prior to first serve at 7 p.m.