(Audio) Weber In Favor Of New Defensive Scheme

A lot of the preseason talk this off season surrounding the Nebraska defense has centered around the new 3-4 defense with new defensive coordinator Bob Diaco. A this week’s Big Ten Football Media Days in Chicago, Linebacker Chris Weber talked about the possibilities this defense presents.

Last year the Senior from Elkhorn was the top backup behind senior Josh Banderas at middle linebacker, and played in all 13 games. As a sophomore Weber played in 10 games with four starts as the Huskers fought through several injuries.