(AUDIO) Westco falls at Post 6, Gering readies for Buckley

One ragged inning on the mound and defensively doomed the Westco Zephyrs in a 10-5 loss on the road against Cheyenne Post 6 on Tuesday night.

Westco jumped on the Sixers right out of the gate scoring twice in the first inning. The Z’s got a Gunnar Buckhammer sacrifice fly to score one and the other run came in on a Brady Sindt RBI single.

Post 6 tallied single runs in the first and third innings.

Westco, who lost to this same Cheyenne club back in May 25-2, remained up to the task into the fourth inning last night. In his first at bat of the night in, Chase Lovercheck delivered a clutch two out, two run single to put the Zephyrs up 4-2.

The only real downside to the early innings last night was Westco left 10 men on base over the first four innings. Head Coach Mark Moran said you’ve got to capitalize when you’ve got opportunities against a team like Post 6.

Disaster struck in that big inning for Cheyenne in the bottom of the fifth as the Sixers scored 7 runs on no hits! Westco pitchers issued 7 walks and the Z’s committed two big errors defensively, gifting Cheyenne a 5 run lead when the inning was all said and done.

Westco got another run scoring hit from Lovercheck in the top of the ninth to make the final 10-5. Lovercheck finished 2-3 at the plate with 3 RBI.

The Zephyrs used four pitchers; Trent Richter, Gunnar Buckhammer, Paul Panduro, and Lovercheck as they get guys set up to throw this weekend at the Area Tournament at Cleveland Field. Westco will play the second game on Friday, they get Lexington starting at 7:30 and we’ll have coverage on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.tv, and kneb.com at 7:15.

Westco’s game tonight at Alliance has been cancelled after the Alliance Juniors won the Class B Area 7 Juniors Tournament last night over Ogallala. With some kids on the juniors team that had been helping out at the senior level, Alliance will focus on their state tournament that starts on Saturday night and skip seniors action tonight against the Zephyrs.

The Alliance Spartans Juniors will open up that Class B State Tournament in Nebraska City on Saturday night. They’ll take on Nebraska City in round one starting at 7 p.m. mountain time.

Also in juniors action on Tuesday night it was the Westco Express falling to Wheatland, Wyoming 21-5. The Express will start their Area Tournament in North Platte late on Friday afternoon with a first round game against Lexington starting at 3 p.m. mountain time.

Gering Platte Valley Companies

The regular season continues tonight for Gering PVC as they host the Buckley Bombers in a doubleheader at Oregon Trail Park starting at 5 p.m.

This will be the sixth game of the season between these two teams. Gering holds a 3-2 edge heading into tonight.

Gering playing some solid ball right now as they’ve won 8 straight games and 10 of their last 11 overall.

Gering will close out the regular season with trips to McCook and Hershland on Friday and Saturday.

Tonight’s doubleheader against Buckley can be heard on KNEB 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com at 4:45 for pregame activities. First pitch slated for 5 p.m.