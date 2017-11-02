(AUDIO) WNCC basketball teams open up this weekend

The WNCC men’s and women’s basketball teams open up their respective seasons this weekend with games in Williston, North Dakota.

Tomorrow both teams will take on Little Big Horn College and then on Saturday both squads match up against the College of Southern Idaho.

I recently caught up with WNCC men’s Head Coach Cory Fehringer to talk all things Cougar hoops. Here’s that conversation…

You hear Coach Fehringer talking about the transition for Chad Gibney, who’s now in his first full season in charge of the women’s program.

Again, games tomorrow against Little Big Horn College and then on Saturday against the College of Southern Idaho.

You’ll have a chance to see the women’s team at home next Tuesday, November 7th, when they take on the Nebraska All-Stars.

The first home game for the men’s team will be two Friday’s from now, November 17th, against Central Wyoming College.