(Audio) York runs past Alliance to playoff quarterfinals

Listen to the game here.

YORK – The York football team won their sixth straight Friday night in a 35-14 first round playoff victory over visiting Alliance.

Rushing for just under 300 yards as a team, York’s ground game feasted on an injured Bulldog defense. Despite two turnovers, the Dukes did just enough in the first half to secure the win.

York set the tone early, scoring on the opening drives on a 16 yard touchdown pass from Garrett Snodgrass to Brady Danielson. The Dukes would find the endzone on their ensuing possession as Ben Kowalski bulldozed in from three yards out. On their first drive of the second quarter, York once again found the endzone on a 40 yard touchdown pass from Snodgrass to Wyatt Cast.

The Duke’s then recovered a fumble on the kickoff to start the third quarter. However they couldn’t turn that into points. Their next drive would see York score as Jacob Diaz zig zagged his way for a 46 yard touchdown run.

In the fourth quarter, Alliance’s offense would come to life. Trevor Dubray connected with Mason Hiemstra for a 13 yard touchdown pass. The Dukes answered after a long drive saw Ty Bartholomew came in at the quarterback position and scored on a nine yard run. On their final drive of the night, Alliance scored once again on a touchdown pass from Dubray to Hiemstra from 53 yards out.

York turned the ball over two times, both interceptions by Noah Burke.

York ran for 293 yards as a team as seven different Dukes ran the ball. Diaz led all ball carriers with 15 carries for 115 yards and one touchdown. Snodgrass passed for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

The second round of the state playoffs will see York host Seward in a rematch from game eight. York snuck away from Seward with a 42-40 victory. Kickoff in York is set for 7:00 p.m. The game will be on KOOL 103.5FM, 1370AM and online at koolradionow.com.