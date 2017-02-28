(AUDIO) B-6 boys: An all timer sets up Scottsbluff vs. Gering for title tonight

The boys B-6 district semifinal on Monday night in Ogallala was one fans in attendance won’t soon forget as Gering outlasted Alliance for a 98-93 win.

It was an absolute track meet from start to finish.

Gering used a newly installed full court press on defense and a shoot at will attack on the offensive end to force the tempo.

Alliance obliged and it was off to the races for the Bulldog rivals.

On the night Gering connected on a school record 19 three point shots, that’s just three shy of the all time state record set by Ainsworth in 2015.

Alex Duncan hit 8 threes on his way to a team high 24 points. Christian Rogers connected on five long balls and scored 21 points. Trey Winker accounted for a pair of treys and scored 20 points while also sinking six straight free throws in the final 30+ seconds to put the game on ice.

Gering also got three long range bombs from Jacob Rocheleau and one from Tanner Wengler.

Gering trailed 32-21 at the end of the first quarter. Trailing by as many as 13 in the second quarter at one point, Gering was able to fight back and take a 51-45 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Alliance owned the third quarter, outscoring Gering 30-17 behind the strong play of 6’8 senior Austin Luger. Luger scored 15 of his game high 36 points in the stanza, including three made three balls. Luger flushed home three dunks on the night as well.

Gering came right back and outscored Alliance in the fourth quarter 30-18 and they erased a 7 point deficit in the final 3 minutes and change to earn the five point win and move into the district title game.

It was a wild affair, to be sure, and here’s Gering Assistant Coach Steve Land talking about it afterwards.

The Gering win set up the third meeting of the season between the Bulldogs and the Scottsbluff Bearcats.

Scottsbluff was sluggish through the better part of three quarters in a 52-33 win over McCook.

McCook actually led the game at halftime 22-21 and at one point in the third quarter they went ahead by the score of 27-23.

That’s when the Bearcats went on a patented Scottsbluff style run, outscoring the Bison 17-0 from late third into early in the fourth quarter and the game was over.

Scottsbluff got two threes apiece during that run from Gabe Patton and Evan Hughes. Big shots in big spots for the Bearcats.

Scottsbluff finished the game, that 17-0 run included, outscoring McCook 29-6.

Landon Walker topped the scorebook for Scottsbluff with 16 points, Dru Kuxhausen finished with 14 while Hughes tallied 11.

So with last night in the books it’s time for everyone to get set for tonight’s district title game as Scottsbluff plays for their 8th straight district championship. Scottsbluff will head to the state tournament regardless of the outcome tonight but a win and some help elsewhere and the Bearcats could be looking at that coveted #1 overall seed.

For Gering, the math is simple. Win and they head to Lincoln (along with Scottsbluff and Alliance) or lose and the season is over. It’s just that simple.

We’ll have coverage at KNEB on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 5:45 with opening tip from Ogallala at 6 p.m.