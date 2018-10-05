B-6 District Softball Tournament results, today’s schedule

It was a marathon day one of the B-6 District Softball Tournament on Thursay. Despite some weather delays they were able to get all eight games in at Scottsbluff High School and Oregon Trail Park in Gering.

The top two seeds, North Platte and Gering, are both still unbeaten while Scottsbluff, Alliance, and Gothenburg have been eliminated.

Today you’ve got a 9 a.m. game between North Platte and Gering at SHS with the winner advancing to the championship game(s). Also at 9 a.m. it’ll be Chadron playing McCook in an elimination game at Oregon Trail Park.

You can find the NSAA’S updated bracket here.

Day one scores

Scottsbluff 13, Alliance 7

Chadron 6, Gothenburg 3

Gering 11, McCook 10

North Platte 11, Scottsbluff 8

Gering 15, Chadron 6

McCook 7, Gothenburg 1 (Gothenburg eliminated)

McCook 8, Scottsbluff 0 (Scottsbluff eliminated)

Chadron 8, Alliance 7 (Alliance eliminated)

Today’s schedule

9 am – Gering vs. North Platte

9 am – McCook vs. Chadron

11 am – GER/NP loser vs. McC/Chad winner

1 pm – Championship game

3 pm – Championship game (if necessary)