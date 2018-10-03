B-6 Softball District Tournament starts Thursday

The postseason arrives for area high school softball teams on Thursday with the B-6 District Tournament being held at both Scottsbluff High School and Gering’s Oregon Trail Park.

The tournament runs through Friday.

North Platte enters the top seed with a record of 19-14. Gering got the two seed at 17-8. Scottsbluff got the number four seed with a record of 13-16.

For the full bracket pairings from NSAA you can click here.

First round games on Thursday

12 pm SHS – #4 Scottsbluff vs. #5 Alliance

12 pm OTP – #3 Gothenburg vs. #6 Chadron

2 pm OTP – #2 Gering vs. #7 McCook

2 pm SHS – SB/Alliance winner vs. #1 North Platte

4 pm SHS – Gothenburg/Chadron loser vs. Gering/McCook loser

4 pm SHS – Gothenburg/Chadron winner vs. Gering/McCook winner

There will also be a round of 6 pm games at both fields tomorrow night. Again check the link above for the complete district bracket for the two day Class B-6 District Tournament.