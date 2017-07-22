B-7 Legion Tournament: Friday scores, Saturday schedule

Here’s a look at the B-7 legion baseball tournament being held at Oregon Trail Park in Gering.
Day one scores from Friday…
Sidney 0 1 6
Gering PVC 10 6 1
WP: Chris Palomo (5.1 IP, 1 H, 8 K, 2 BB)
*Quinten Janacek was 2-3 with a run scored at the plate
*Dylan Radzymski scored two runs
Morrill 3 4 2
Chadron 18 11 0
*Jayden Stack finished 3-3 for Chadron with 5 RBI’s
Ogallala 8 11 1
Alliance 3 12 5
*Colby & Trevor Rezac combined to go 4-7 with 3 RBI’s for Ogallala
*Keegan Barker 3-4 with 2 runs scored for Alliance
Saturday’s Schedule
12:30 pm- Morrill vs. Sidney
4:00 pm- Chadron vs. Alliance
7:30 pm- Gering vs. Ogallala