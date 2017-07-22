class="post-template-default single single-post postid-249384 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

B-7 Legion Tournament: Friday scores, Saturday schedule

BY Chris Cottrell | July 22, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
B-7 Legion Tournament: Friday scores, Saturday schedule

Here’s a look at the B-7 legion baseball tournament being held at Oregon Trail Park in Gering.

Day one scores from Friday…

Sidney               0         1       6

Gering PVC   10       6       1

WP: Chris Palomo (5.1 IP, 1 H, 8 K, 2 BB)

*Quinten Janacek was 2-3 with a run scored at the plate

*Dylan Radzymski scored two runs

 

Morrill               3         4      2

Chadron          18     11     0

*Jayden Stack finished 3-3 for Chadron with 5 RBI’s

 

Ogallala           8       11      1

Alliance            3      12      5

*Colby & Trevor Rezac combined to go 4-7 with 3 RBI’s for Ogallala

*Keegan Barker 3-4 with 2 runs scored for Alliance

 

Saturday’s Schedule

12:30 pm- Morrill vs. Sidney

4:00 pm- Chadron vs. Alliance

7:30 pm- Gering vs. Ogallala

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments