B-8 soccer results from Monday

The Scottsbluff girls soccer team kept their season alive with a 3-0 win over Lexington in the bunny bracket game of the B-8 Sub-district tournament.

The game was moved to North Platte from Kearney due to weather.

Scottsbluff’s goals came from Taylor Noe (two) and Kaylee Bentley.

Scottsbluff plays top seed Kearney Catholic tonight at 6 p.m. central time. The other semifinal match has Gering taking on Holdrege at 4 p.m. central.

Both games are slated to be played at the Baldwin Park fields in Kearney but could be moved to UNK due to field conditions.

Also yesterday the boys B-8 tournament got started as Gering fell to Holdrege 3-1 in overtime. Gering’s season comes to a close at 3-14. The match was moved from Lexington to North Platte due to weather.

The tournament semifinals will be played tonight, again at North Platte. It’ll be two seed Scottsbluff against Kearney Catholic at 5 p.m. central. Also at that same time it’s top seed Lexington in action against Holdrege.

The championship games for both sub-district tournaments will be played on Thursday night.