B-8 volleyball tonight on KNEB

Tonight on KNEB we’ve got doubleheader, possibly tripleheader, action from the B-8 Sub-district Tournament being held in Alliance.

Alliance (22-6) earned the top seed for the tournament so they host and open up with 4th seeded Scottsbluff (3-27) at 4:30 this afternoon.

In match two scheduled for 6 p.m. it’s gonna be #2 seed Sidney (20-12) taking on 3rd seeded Gering (15-17).

The championship match is slated for a 7:30 first serve and we’ll have that match as well if either Scottsbluff or Gering win their first match.

Jeff Kelley will have the broadcast on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting at 4:15 this afternoon.