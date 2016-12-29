Banged Up Huskers To Face Tennessee In Music City Bowl

Coming off an embarrassing 40-10 loss to Iowa in the regular-season finale, Nebraska will have a chance to bounce back in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl played in Nashville Tennessee.

The opponent is a good one and the injuries to NU makes this a tough game as if it wasn’t already going to be a struggle against the 21st ranked Volunteers. Tennessee is also coming off a tough loss as well. The Volunteers fell to Vanderbilt 45-34 in their final regular season game.

Tennessee Offense

Tennessee runs a pretty potent offense that averages 437.3 yards per game and 36.2 points per game.

The Volunteer offense is ran by a star player, Joshua Dobbs. The senior quarterback has accounted for 3,368 yards of total offense this season, 2,655 through the air and 713 on the ground, both lead the team in their respective categories.

Dobbs has also accounted for 35 touchdowns, 26 passing, and nine rushing. Dobbs is a very talented player, but when pressure is applied he struggles. He will be the difference for Tennessee as he is the engine that makes them go.

Dobbs top target is deep threat Josh Malone. Malone is a speedy wideout that has 45 catches for 852 yards and 10 scores. His average yard per catch stands at 18.9.

Tennessee Defense

Tennessee has a defensive unit that struggles, specifically against the run. They on average allow 234 yards per game on the ground and the yard per carry average is 5.2.

This favors NU as they will have a limited pass game with the absence of quarterback Tommy Armstrong and leading receiver Jordan Westerkamp.

The defense of Tennessee also allows 29.2 points per game which ranks 71st in the nation, out of 128 teams.

One of the players to watch is Micah Abernathy. Abernathy is a senior defensive back that has 66 tackles on the year along with two interceptions.

NU Offense

Nebraska has a number of injuries, but a good chunk of them come on the offensive side of the ball. As mentioned before Tommy Armstrong is out with a hamstring as of right now and it at 75-80 percent, but it still looks as if he will be out.

Westerkamp is out with a meniscus tear, and just recently had the stitches removed from surgery.

Ryker Fyfe will take the quarterback duties for the bowl game and he himself will be wearing a cast on his none throwing hand. At the slot position, senior wide receiver Brandon Reilly will fill the void of Westerkamp. Reilly has played the position in the past and plays well in that spot.

Senior running back Terrell Newby has the opportunity to have a big game against this porous defense of Tennessee. Newby will need 136 yards to reach 1,000 and against Tennessee that is possible. Along with the injuries to others, Newby will need to have a big game.

The X-factor for the Huskers against Tennessee will be senior tight end Cethan Carter along with the offensive line. Carter is due for a big game and the offensive line has to play well.

NU Defense

After giving up 40 points to a vanilla offense in Iowa, the Blackshirts have something to prove. Even in the absence of the second leading tackler on the team, Nate Gerry, the defense has an opportunity to play big.

The secondary will still be ball hawking, as Antonio Reed will fill the void Gerry left and the sophomore is capable of doing that.

It will take a team effort to slow down the speedy receivers of Tennessee and look for juniors Josh Kalu and Chris Jones to be up for the task.

The linebackers will need to have a top notch game against a dual threat quarterback like Dobbs so watch for Josh Banderas, Michael Rose-Ivey, and Dedrick Young to be watching him carefully throughout the contests.

The pass rush of Freedom Akinmoladun will be a key as well. He has been quite this year, with just three sacks, but what could be a better time than the final game of the season to have a breakout game.

The Huskers may be to dinged up and still recuperating after the big loss to Iowa and playing a tough team like Tennessee seems to be too much. Look for the Volunteers to win 38-28.