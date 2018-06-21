class="post-template-default single single-post postid-319193 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Baseball: Legion scores, schedule

BY Chris Cottrell | June 21, 2018
Here’s the rundown from Wednesday with a look at the upcoming broadcast schedule for KNEB.

Wednesday

Bridgeport         4   0   0   2   0   0   0          6     8     2

Gering PVC       5   3   4   0   1   0   x          13  14   1

WP: Nick Watkins- 5 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Chris Palomo 3-4, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI…Dylan Radzymski 3-4, 3 RBI

 

Morrill                 0   0   0   0            0     4    3

Gering               13  1   2   x            16   0    0

WP: Justin Scott- 3 IP, 4 H, 0 BB, 5 K

Brady Radzymski 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R…Brayden Tarr 3-4…Palomo 2-3, 2 RBI…Ryley Hoke 2-3, 2 RBI

 

Chadron           0   2   0   0   0   0   0           2    9    3

Alliance            0   0   1   2   3   0   0           6    6    0

WP: J.J. Garza- 6 IP, 2 ER, 5 K

Ezra Ray 2-2, 2 R…Joel Baker 1-3, 2 RBI

 

TONIGHT

Kearney Runza at WESTCO Zephyrs (DH)…KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.com starting at 4:45, first pitch at 5 pm.

-Zephyrs were rained out at Chadron on Tuesday night after splitting a doubleheader at Elkhorn Mt. Michael last Friday. Kearney enters play tonight at 18-5.

Gering JR/SR’s at Ogallala…B&C Steel will play the early game at 5 pm followed by Platte Valley Companies at around 7 o’clock.

Chadron at Bridgeport…this one starts at 7:30

FRIDAY

Lexington at WESTCO Zephyrs(DH)…coverage on KNEB.tv, Allo 15, Mobius 1500 will start at 5:15 with first pitch at 5:30.

Clair Conley Tournament at Alliance (Friday-Sunday): Alliance, Gering among other teams on hand.

Chadron JR’s Tournament (Friday-Sunday): WESTCO Express, Gering B&C Steel both playing there this weekend.

