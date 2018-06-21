Baseball: Legion scores, schedule

Here’s the rundown from Wednesday with a look at the upcoming broadcast schedule for KNEB.

Wednesday

Bridgeport 4 0 0 2 0 0 0 6 8 2

Gering PVC 5 3 4 0 1 0 x 13 14 1

WP: Nick Watkins- 5 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Chris Palomo 3-4, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI…Dylan Radzymski 3-4, 3 RBI

Morrill 0 0 0 0 0 4 3

Gering 13 1 2 x 16 0 0

WP: Justin Scott- 3 IP, 4 H, 0 BB, 5 K

Brady Radzymski 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R…Brayden Tarr 3-4…Palomo 2-3, 2 RBI…Ryley Hoke 2-3, 2 RBI

Chadron 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 9 3

Alliance 0 0 1 2 3 0 0 6 6 0

WP: J.J. Garza- 6 IP, 2 ER, 5 K

Ezra Ray 2-2, 2 R…Joel Baker 1-3, 2 RBI

TONIGHT

Kearney Runza at WESTCO Zephyrs (DH)…KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.com starting at 4:45, first pitch at 5 pm.

-Zephyrs were rained out at Chadron on Tuesday night after splitting a doubleheader at Elkhorn Mt. Michael last Friday. Kearney enters play tonight at 18-5.

Gering JR/SR’s at Ogallala…B&C Steel will play the early game at 5 pm followed by Platte Valley Companies at around 7 o’clock.

Chadron at Bridgeport…this one starts at 7:30

FRIDAY

Lexington at WESTCO Zephyrs(DH)…coverage on KNEB.tv, Allo 15, Mobius 1500 will start at 5:15 with first pitch at 5:30.

Clair Conley Tournament at Alliance (Friday-Sunday): Alliance, Gering among other teams on hand.

Chadron JR’s Tournament (Friday-Sunday): WESTCO Express, Gering B&C Steel both playing there this weekend.