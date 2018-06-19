Baseball on tap this week at KNEB

If the weather cooperates we’ll wind up having a pretty busy baseball week here at KNEB with legion coverage as well as the Pioneers.
LEGION GAMES
Tonight: Bridgeport Bombers at Gering Platte Valley Companies…KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500 starting at 7:15 or 15 minutes prior to first pitch. The Gering B&C Steel Juniors will play the early game at 5 p.m.
Thursday: Kearney at WESTCO Zephyrs…this will be a doubleheader with a pair of seven inning games. Radio coverage only on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.com starting at 4:45 with first pitch slated for 5 p.m.
Friday: Lexington at WESTCO Zephyrs…Back to the TV side for this doubleheader with Chuck Schwartz. KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500 starting with pregame at 5:15 or 15 minutes prior to first pitch.
WESTERN NEBRASKA PIONEERS (all games on KNEB 960, 100.3 FM)
Tonight: vs. Pierre, 6:05 pregame
Wednesday: at Spearfish, 6:05 pregame
Friday: at Hastings, 5:05 pregame
Saturday: at Hastings, 5:05 pregame
Sunday: at Hastings, 4:05 pregame
REST OF THE LEGION BASEBALL SCHEDULE THIS WEEK
Tonight:
WESTCO at Chadron JR/SR, 5 pm/7 pm
Alliance JR at Kimball, 5 pm
Wednesday:
Morrill at Gering PVC, 6 pm
Alliance at Chadron JR/SR, 5 pm/7 pm
Thursday:
Gering at Ogallala JR/SR, 5 pm/7 pm
Friday-Sunday:
Alliance Clair Conley SR’s Tournament (Gering PVC)
Chadron JR’s Tournament (WESTCO Express, Gering B&C Steel, Alliance)