Baseball on tap this week at KNEB

If the weather cooperates we’ll wind up having a pretty busy baseball week here at KNEB with legion coverage as well as the Pioneers.

LEGION GAMES

Tonight: Bridgeport Bombers at Gering Platte Valley Companies…KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500 starting at 7:15 or 15 minutes prior to first pitch. The Gering B&C Steel Juniors will play the early game at 5 p.m.

Thursday: Kearney at WESTCO Zephyrs…this will be a doubleheader with a pair of seven inning games. Radio coverage only on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.com starting at 4:45 with first pitch slated for 5 p.m.

Friday: Lexington at WESTCO Zephyrs…Back to the TV side for this doubleheader with Chuck Schwartz. KNEB.tv, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500 starting with pregame at 5:15 or 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

WESTERN NEBRASKA PIONEERS (all games on KNEB 960, 100.3 FM)

Tonight: vs. Pierre, 6:05 pregame

Wednesday: at Spearfish, 6:05 pregame

Friday: at Hastings, 5:05 pregame

Saturday: at Hastings, 5:05 pregame

Sunday: at Hastings, 4:05 pregame

REST OF THE LEGION BASEBALL SCHEDULE THIS WEEK

Tonight:

WESTCO at Chadron JR/SR, 5 pm/7 pm

Alliance JR at Kimball, 5 pm

Wednesday:

Morrill at Gering PVC, 6 pm

Alliance at Chadron JR/SR, 5 pm/7 pm

Thursday:

Gering at Ogallala JR/SR, 5 pm/7 pm

Friday-Sunday:

Alliance Clair Conley SR’s Tournament (Gering PVC)

Chadron JR’s Tournament (WESTCO Express, Gering B&C Steel, Alliance)